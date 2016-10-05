MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Zf Friedrichshafen AG
* Says ZF holds in total 9,582,715 shares, corresponding to 21.67 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex.
* ZF will not complete the offer to shareholders of Haldex
* Says offer has been accepted by shareholders representing 4,238,980 shares, corresponding to 9.59 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex
* Says shares tendered in offer will automatically be returned to their respective owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.