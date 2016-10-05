Oct 5 Haldex AB

* ZF says will not complete offer to shareholders of haldex

* Offer has been accepted by shareholders representing 4,238,980 shares, corresponding to 9.59 percent of total number of shares and votes in haldex

* ZF holds in total 9,582,715 shares, corresponding to 21.67 of total number of shares and votes in haldex Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)