MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:
* Response to SVG capital proposals
* SVG Capital proposals are uncertain, highly conditional, complex, prolonged and subject to significant market and execution risk
* Also offers shareholders a single 'clean break', with HarbourVest absorbing risks and uncertainties attendant in winding down SVG Capital
* Urge shareholders to accept our offer without delay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago