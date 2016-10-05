Oct 5 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Has committed to invest eur 6.5 million in A27/A1 primary public private partnership project in netherlands

* Is investing as part of a consortium, 3Angle B.V. Which also comprises heijmans capital and fluor infrastructure

* Financial close follows provisional awarding of project announced on 30 June 2016

* Project's contract value amounts to approximately eur 220 million (including management and maintenance for a period of 25 years) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: