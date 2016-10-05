MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 3i Infrastructure Plc
* Has committed to invest eur 6.5 million in A27/A1 primary public private partnership project in netherlands
* Is investing as part of a consortium, 3Angle B.V. Which also comprises heijmans capital and fluor infrastructure
* Financial close follows provisional awarding of project announced on 30 June 2016
* Project's contract value amounts to approximately eur 220 million (including management and maintenance for a period of 25 years) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago