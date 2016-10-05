MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Societe De La Tour Eiffel Sa :
* Signs commitment of purchase for the acquisition of 85,000 sqm in Nanterre for an amount of 145 million euros ($162.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago