Oct 5 Singapore Exchange Ltd :

* Sgx index edge to calculate nikkei asia300 series

* Sgx index edge will utilise its index-calculation expertise to develop and manage a series of indices for asia300

* Announced a collaboration that will see sgx index edge developing and managing headline nikkei asia300 index and related indices

* Sgx index edge will also create sub-indices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: