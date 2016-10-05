MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 MaxFast Properties AB :
* Acquires in Karlstad
* Has acquired shares in Fanfaren 0 AB
* Purchase price is 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million)
* Financing of acquisition was a combination of own equity and loan Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5791 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago