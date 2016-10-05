BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers
* Placing will price at 5.30 rand per ordinary share, raise gross proceeds of approximately 600 million rand
* Increased number of placing shares to 114.2 million, representing 4.96 percent of co's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.