Oct 5 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders

* Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction

* Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage

* Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets

* Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track

* WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal

* Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business

* SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction.

