Oct 5 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:
* Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders
* Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction
* Monetisation of cement business has been completed and
monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced
stage
* Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100%
sale of transmission assets
* Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on
track
* WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal
* Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise
non-core business
* SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial
advisors to rinfra for this transaction.
* Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet
with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets
Source text: bit.ly/2duwYG6
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru newsroom)