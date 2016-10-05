BRIEF-National Medical Care restates Q1 net profit to 15.5 mln riyals
* Restates Q1 net profit to 15.5 million riyals from 14.7 million riyals reported earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
* Says on 27 september, 2016 , unit entered into a collaboration agreement with malaysian rubber board
* Agreement for purpose of entering into separate commercialization agreement for commercialization of rubber product or technology
* Agreement for purpose of development of rubber product based on specialty rubber and other rubber for civil engineering Source (bit.ly/2dIWfev) Further company coverage:
* Restates Q1 net profit to 15.5 million riyals from 14.7 million riyals reported earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago