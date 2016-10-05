Oct 5 Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with P2P Cash Technology Inc
(P2P) for cooperation in integration of platform "Terminal
Connected Platform" operated by the company and P2P's "Smart
Token Platform" solution
* Co and P2P plan to create common solution comprising
point-of-sale (POS) and allowing mobile payments and cash
transfer
* Says the method of allocation of revenue from the
cooperation between the company and P2P will be established in
final agreement
* Says LoI does not have a binding character
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)