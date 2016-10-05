Oct 5 Mobimedia Solution SA :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with P2P Cash Technology Inc (P2P) for cooperation in integration of platform "Terminal Connected Platform" operated by the company and P2P's "Smart Token Platform" solution

* Co and P2P plan to create common solution comprising point-of-sale (POS) and allowing mobile payments and cash transfer

* Says the method of allocation of revenue from the cooperation between the company and P2P will be established in final agreement

* Says LoI does not have a binding character