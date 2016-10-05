Oct 5 SM Energy Co

* SM energy announces closing of Permian Basin acquisition and increased borrowing base to $1.35 billion

* Company's borrowing base has been increased to $1.35 billion, with bank commitments of $1.25 billion, providing company with substantial liquidity

* Preliminary estimate of net production from acquired acreage for month of September is approximately 5,300 BOE per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: