BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :
* After revision of its business model ceases provision of portfolio management and investment advisory services to clients
* Says, after revision of business model, plans to focus on provision of comprehensive services to the companies issuing securities, which is reflected in the extension of its brokerage business by storing or recording of financial instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.