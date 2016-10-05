CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Abbvie Inc :
* Abbvie's new oral therapy venclexta now available for Canadians with a difficult-to-treat blood cancer
* Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance with conditions (noc/c) for venclexta
* Under noc/c policy, Abbvie will provide health Canada with data from additional studies to confirm clinical benefit of venclexta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.