BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 Blake Capital Llc
* Company, Potter Capital Llc, who are affiliates of Elliott, sent a letter to board of samsung electronics
* Proposals in letter include tender offer by Samsung Holdco to acquire further Samsung Opco shares
* Proposals in letter include a share for share merger, on fair terms, of Samsung Holdco with Samsung C&T
* Letter sets out certain restructuring, capital return, investor access and governance improvement proposals for samsung electronics
* Proposals in letter include a demerger into a listed holding company (Samsung Holdco) and a listed operating company (Samsung Opco) Source text for Eikon:
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.