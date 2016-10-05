CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Eli Lilly And Co
* Elanco Animal Health enters agreement to Acquire Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio
* Deal for $885 million
* Lilly expects acquisition to be accretive to GAAP earnings in 2019 and to non-GAAP earnings in 2018
* Acquisition is anticipated to close by early 2017, subject to approval by Federal Trade Commission
* Also included in agreement are several pipeline assets
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.