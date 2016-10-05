BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and two customers as borrowers
* Loan is mortgage loan in amount of HK$12mln provided by Oi Wah Pl to two customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.