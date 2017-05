Oct 5 Transformers and Rectifiers (India) :

* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Jiangsu Jingke Smart Electric Company Limited (Jingke)

* JV for starting the business of manufacturing,marketing of GIS/HGIS/TGIS systems and products for 220KV and below in India

* TRIL will hold 60 percent of JV and balance by Jingke Source text: bit.ly/2dwGEzg