CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Constellation Brands Inc
* REG-Award-winning High West Distillery joins Constellation Brands
* Co to purchase Utah-based High West Distillery.
* Transaction is expected to close by end of October
* Acquisition includes all of High West's operations and its portfolio of distinctive high-end American straight whiskeys
* As part of agreement, High West's employees will join Constellation Brands family to ensure continuity in distinctive styles of whiskeys
* High West portfolio sells approximately 70,000 cases annually. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.