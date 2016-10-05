Oct 5 Paradise Entertainment Ltd
* Lt Game (an 82%-owned subsidiary of company) entered into
distribution agreement with lt japan
* Lt Japan shall appoint unit as distributor and grant
exclusive license to market and distribute gaming products to
customers in macau
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan of a
principal amount of us$2 million to Lt Japan
* Distribution agreement also for a non-exclusive license
worldwide (excluding macau) for a term of three years
