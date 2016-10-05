CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Baja Mining Corp
* Baja Mining announces share consolidation and name change
* In connection with consolidation, board has also decided to change company's name from "Baja Mining Corp" to "Camrova Resources Inc"
* Consolidation of issued, outstanding common shares of co basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 20 pre-consolidation common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.