MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 5 New Sports Group Ltd
* Noted that wuxi xinyou and its shareholders had entered into an agreement relating to sale of equity interests in to another purchaser
* Company will not proceed with potential acquisition under MOU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP