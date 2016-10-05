CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Lonestar Resources Us Inc
* Lonestar Resources Us, Inc. announces continued progress in debt reduction
* To sell its remaining conventional oil and gas assets to a private company for $14.0 million
* At Sept 30,Co's long-term debt was comprised of $94.5 million under revolving credit facility of Lonestar Resources Americas, Inc
* At Sept 30, long-term debt stood at $284.4 million, a reduction of $35.0 million versus to its long-term debt of $319.5 million at June 30
* Says as of September 30, 2016, Lonestar had repurchased a total of $68.2 million of its unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.