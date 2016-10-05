CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Colucid Pharmaceuticals :
* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces additional analyses of Lasmiditan's onset of action data from samurai and supporting non-clinical data
* Lasmiditan showed no vasoconstrictive activity in both in vivo and in vitro models, even at supratherapeutic doses
* Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lasmiditan crosses blood brain barrier (bbb) as early as 30 minutes after dosing in vivo
* Lasmiditan was well tolerated with no significant difference in cardiovascular adverse events in patients dosed with Lasmiditan versus placebo Source text for Eikon:
