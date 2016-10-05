BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 5 Digital Bros Spa :
* Says through its subsidiary 505 Games enters into new publishing agreement with Artplay Inc. for exclusive worldwide publishing rights across multiple formats to Bloodstained
* The total development investment for the Group will be $4.4 million as a non-refundable advance Source text: www.1info.it/
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.