CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
* "continue to cooperate fully with government on its investigation into this serious matter"
* Booz allen hamilton holding corp says issued statement concerning arrest by fbi of one of booz allen's employees
* " reached out to authorities to offer our total cooperation in their investigation, and we fired employee"
* "there have been no material changes to our client engagements" as a result of arrest by fbi of co's employees Source text (bit.ly/2dSdI8b] Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.