CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Magellan Petroleum
* On Sept 30, entered purchase and sale agreement with former owners of interests in Nautilus Technical group LLC, Eastern Rider LLC
* Agreed to issue aggregate of 90,350 shares in exchange for all rights to contingent production payment of up to $5 million-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2d3OQZ0] Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.