Oct 5 Amedica Corp :

* Amedica announces workforce reduction

* Reduced its workforce by approximately 38% to lower its operating expenses

* Actions associated with plan were implemented on october 3, 2016 and completed on october 4, 2016

* Estimates staff reductions to result in savings of approximately $2.0 million in cash operating expenses