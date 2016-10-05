BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 SVG Capital Plc :
* Proposal for sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio
* Has received a proposal Goldman Sachs and certain investment entities managed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)
* Proposal is being evaluated urgently by company and board will update market as soon as possible
* Can be no certainty that proposal will be effected or as to its terms
* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.