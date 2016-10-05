Oct 5 Deutz AG :

* DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines

* Deutz Corporation based in Georgia in the United States and Terex, have concluded to expand their relationship to the field of reconditioning

* Under this new arrangement, deutz ag's american subsidiary will supply terex with exchange engines for reconditioning its genie aerial working platforms Source text - bit.ly/2dsJaYQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)