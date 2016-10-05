BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment, Caesars entertainment operating co. Enter into restructuring support agreements with CEOC's major creditor groups
* RSAS with first lien bank lenders, first lien noteholders, second lien noteholders effective immediately
* Announcement paves way toward a confirmable plan for debtors and a successful conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017
* RSA with first lien noteholders will terminate automatically on October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information