BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 5 Probiodrug AG :
* Intends to issue up to 744,248 new shares
* To increase share capital of company by 744,248 euros, from 7,442,487 euros($8.33 million)to 8,186,735 euros, against cash contribution
* Probiodrug launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering
* New shares represent up to approximately 10% of company's issued share capital
* Offering will take place by means of an accelerated bookbuilding
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.