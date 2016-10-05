CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Nikkei:
* Fujitsu plans to hand over the reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group -nikkei
* Fujitsu, Lenovo group aim to reach a deal this month - nikkei
* One proposal for deal would have Fujitsu group transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a Lenovo-led joint venture - nikkei
* about 2,000 Fujitsu ltd's employees likely would move under Lenovo group ltd - nikkei
* Another deal option involves Lenovo taking a majority stake in Fujitsu's pc subsidiary- nikkei Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.