Oct 5 Nikkei:

* Fujitsu plans to hand over the reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group -nikkei

* Fujitsu, Lenovo group aim to reach a deal this month - nikkei

* One proposal for deal would have Fujitsu group transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a Lenovo-led joint venture - nikkei

* about 2,000 Fujitsu ltd's employees likely would move under Lenovo group ltd - nikkei

* Another deal option involves Lenovo taking a majority stake in Fujitsu's pc subsidiary- nikkei