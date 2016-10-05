CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 SCYNEXIS Inc
* Announces complete results from two Phase 2 Studies of oral SCY-078 in patients with Candida spp. infections and closing of a $15 million term loan
* Well-tolerated and active oral dose of SCY-078 identified for invasive candidiasis patients
* Study results confirm overall antifungal activity of oral SCY-078 in patients with candida infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.