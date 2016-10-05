Oct 5 SCYNEXIS Inc

* Announces complete results from two Phase 2 Studies of oral SCY-078 in patients with Candida spp. infections and closing of a $15 million term loan

* Well-tolerated and active oral dose of SCY-078 identified for invasive candidiasis patients

Study results confirm overall antifungal activity of oral SCY-078 in patients with candida infections