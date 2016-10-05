CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd
* Audit committee concluded co's historical financial statements omitted compensation cost received by employees directly from ellis yan
* Actions of chairman and vice-chairman, in failing to adhere to co's policies were inconsistent
* Says audit committee is evaluating remedial actions to address this material weakness
* Says company announced increase and extension of its credit agreement with pnc bank
* Tcp announces completion of audit committee investigation, extension of nyse deadline and amendment of credit agreement
* Committee concluded financial statements omitted related party disclosures related to deals with entities owned or influenced by solomon yan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.