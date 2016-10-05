Oct 6 Imf Bentham Ltd

* New australian funding agreement

* Proposes to fund a class action against Commonwealth Of Australia (Department of Defence)

* Class action in connection with land contamination alleged to arise from DOD's use of aqueous film forming foam at oakey army aviation centre

* Property owners and businesses affected by contamination are potentially eligible to participate in claim

* Imf's funding of class action is conditional on sufficient claimants with valid claims entering into funding agreements with imf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: