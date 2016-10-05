Oct 6 Imf Bentham Ltd
* New australian funding agreement
* Proposes to fund a class action against Commonwealth Of
Australia (Department of Defence)
* Class action in connection with land contamination alleged
to arise from DOD's use of aqueous film forming foam at oakey
army aviation centre
* Property owners and businesses affected by contamination
are potentially eligible to participate in claim
* Imf's funding of class action is conditional on sufficient
claimants with valid claims entering into funding agreements
with imf
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: