Oct 5 Rhi AG
* Rhi AG says have reached an agreement to combine the
operations of Rhi and Magnesita to create refractory company to
be named Rhi Magnesita
* Transaction will be financed by additional debt and
issuance of 4.6 to 5.0 million Rhi Magnesita shares to
Magnesita's controlling shareholders
* Rhi expects combined company to generate fully
consolidated revenues of 2.6 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros
by 2020
* Rhi AG says board has agreed to sign share purchase with
Magnesita of a controlling stake of at least 46%
* Rhi AG says purchase price for 46% stake will be paid in
cash amounting to 118 million euros and 4.6 million new shares
to be issued by Rhi Magnesita
* As result of transaction, Rhi's mid-term financial targets
will surpass Rhi's current targets as communicated in Rhi's
strategy 2020
* The place of effective management of Rhi Magnesita will be
Austria
