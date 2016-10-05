Oct 5 Maxpoint Interactive

* Maxpoint interactive inc says third amendment for amending certain loan and security agreement, dated as of june 12, 2014

* Maxpoint interactive inc says pursuant to third loan amendment, lender agreed to extend maturity date to december 31, 2017

* On sept. 30, 2016 co and silicon valley bank entered into third amendment to loan, security agreement