Oct 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals discontinues revusiran development

* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran

* Upon recommendation of endeavour phase 3 study dmc to suspend dosing, decided to discontinue development of revusiran

* Subsequently reviewed unblinded endeavour data which revealed an imbalance of mortality in revusiran arm as compared to placebo

* Reaffirms its "alnylam 2020" guidance and remains committed to advancement of investigational rnai therapeutics