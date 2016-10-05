CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals discontinues revusiran development
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect any other investigational rnai therapeutic program in development
* Upon recommendation of endeavour phase 3 study dmc to suspend dosing, decided to discontinue development of revusiran
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc says decision does not impact patisiran or any other rnai therapeutic program in development
* Subsequently reviewed unblinded endeavour data which revealed an imbalance of mortality in revusiran arm as compared to placebo
* Reaffirms its "alnylam 2020" guidance and remains committed to advancement of investigational rnai therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.