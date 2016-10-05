CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Alphatec Holdings Inc
* Alphatec Holdings announces company updates
* Says reduced its workforce by approximately 20 percent
* Dennis Nelson will serve as interim principal financial and accounting officer for filings
* Alphatec Holdings Inc says Michael O'neill, Alphatec's chief financial officer and treasurer, has resigned effective October 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.