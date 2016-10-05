MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 6 Eroad Ltd :
* Eroad board says share price doesn't reflect company performance or value.
* Not aware of any material matters relating to company performance to explain recent changes to its share price
* Considers recent share price reduction to be contrary to company's current performance and outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP