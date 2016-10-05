Oct 6 Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Underlying npat guidance upgraded to $51m - 17% up on prior year

* CEO & MD succession and fy16 forecast update-api.ax

* CEO and Managing Director Stephen Roche to step down in february 2017

* Reported net debt at year end to be less than $30m

* Internal appointee, Richard Vincent to succeed Roche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: