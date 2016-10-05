Oct 5 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy to recycle coal ash at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury

* Both Duke Energy and SELC will make necessary court filings to dismiss that case

* Locations for second and third units are still being evaluated, and a decision is expected in coming months

* Will work with north carolina department of environmental quality to acquire necessary permits and begin processing material

* Plans to remove coal ash from three basins at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, N.C.