BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 6 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
* Releases statement of issues on aurizon and pacific national's competing proposals to acquire grail
* Currently assessing the proposals against the alternative scenario of a new player entering the market by acquiring GRail.
* Invites responses to statement of issues by 21 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.