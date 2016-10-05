Oct 6 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd
* Deal for consideration of HK$304.4 million
* Shares vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, 2.13
billion sale shares
* Vendor is Allied Summit Inc
* Purchaser is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management
L.P
* Shares vendor, offeror and guarantor entered into sale and
purchase agreement on 27 August
* For every offer share held HK$0.3 in cash
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. On 6
october 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )