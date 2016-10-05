BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 6 Capitol Health Ltd
* John Conidi has resigned as managing director and from board of directors
* Andrew Harrison has agreed to take on role of interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.