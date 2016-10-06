Oct 6 Apn News & Media Limited

* Notes that accc today released a statement of issues

* Accc has sought comment on matters raised in statement of issues

* Believes that regional media consolidation is required to help secure future of regional newspapers in a constantly evolving media landscape.

* APN will adjust its timeline for completion of sale of arm

* ACCC releases statement of issues for sale of arm

* APN continues to cooperate with accc and is confident issues raised can be addressed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: