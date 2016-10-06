BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 5 Theranos Inc
* Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes says "we have decided to close our clinical labs and theranos wellness centers, which will impact approximately 340 employees in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania"
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis