EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 5 Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc
* Whistler Blackcomb shareholders approve strategic combination with Vail Resorts
* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 99.99% of votes cast by all of Whistler Blackcomb shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.