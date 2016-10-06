BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
Oct 6 Relief Therapeutics Holding AG :
* PX'Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Holding AG announce a strategic collaboration agreement for recombinant production of atexakin alfa Source text - bit.ly/2duiiYD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis